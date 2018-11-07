U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher defeats Democrat Beau Liegeois for second term in Congress
Mike Gallagher will return to the House of Representatives after defeating Democrat Beau Liegeois in Tuesday's midterm election.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
