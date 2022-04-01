U.S. House votes to pass insulin co-pay cap

A bill to cap insurance co-pays for insulin has passed the House of Representatives without the support of any Wisconsin Republicans. Twelve Republicans joined all House Democrats on Thursday in voting for legislation that would cap the cost of insulin at $35 per month, but Wisconsin’s Scott Fitzgerald, Tom Tiffany, Brian Steil, Glenn Grothman and […] Source: WRN.com







