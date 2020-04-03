U.S. District Judge extends absentee voting by 6 days

A federal judge has ordered that Wisconsin voters be given an extra six days beyond Tuesday’s election, to submit absentee ballots. U.S. District Judge William Conley said earlier this week he would not postpone the election despite his misgivings about public health from COVID-19 concerns. The deadline for voters to get absentee ballots to clerks […]

Source: WRN.com





