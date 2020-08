U.S. Department of Justice will review shooting of Jacob Blake

The U.S. Department of Justice will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer. “Because they have no connection to this law enforcement officer. They’re never going to have these officers for other cases,” Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said on Wednesday. Gravely spoke at a press […]

