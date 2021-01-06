U.S. blanks Canada to win World Junior Championship

The U.S. National Junior hockey team knocked off host Canada 2-0 to capture the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday night. It is the fifth gold medal for the United States in the tournament and fifth medal overall in the last six years for the Americans. Former Wisconsin Badger forward Alex […]

