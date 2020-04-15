U.S. Air Force confirms F-35s coming to Madison Air National Guard base

The U.S. Air Force says F-35 fighter jets will be coming to Madison’s Air National Guard base. The formal announcement, from the ofice of U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, follows a lengthy review process. The jets will replace aging F-16s based at Truax Field on Madison’s North Side. The new fighters will help maintain U.S. air […]

