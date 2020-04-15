U.S. Air Force confirms F-35s coming to Madison Air National Guard base
The U.S. Air Force says F-35 fighter jets will be coming to Madison’s Air National Guard base. The formal announcement, from the ofice of U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, follows a lengthy review process. The jets will replace aging F-16s based at Truax Field on Madison’s North Side. The new fighters will help maintain U.S. air […]
Source: WRN.com
-
U.S. Air Force confirms F-35s coming to Madison Air National Guard base
by Bob Hague on April 15, 2020 at 9:08 PM
The U.S. Air Force says F-35 fighter jets will be coming to Madison’s Air National Guard base. The formal announcement, from the ofice of U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, follows a lengthy review process. The jets will replace aging F-16s based at […]
-
Wisconsin strip clubs sue to get coronavirus relief money
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2020 at 9:06 PM
Exotic dancers deserve paycheck protection, too, according to a federal lawsuit filed by Wisconsin strip club owners.
-
Brown County authorities confirm body found in woman's car trunk was her dead 5-year-old...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 15, 2020 at 9:06 PM
Sagal A. Hussein is being held in Brown County Jail on charges of forgery and child neglect. She has not been charged in her son's death.
-
Brett Favre joins Mike Tyson, Mandy Moore and others for 3-day livestream to benefit...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 15, 2020 at 9:03 PM
The Green Bay Packers great will talk football with fellow NFL Hall of Famers Ray Lewis, Andre Reed and Tim Brown for Cameo Cares.
-
Wisconsin officials won't say which nursing homes have been infected by coronavirus. For...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2020 at 8:28 PM
COVID-19 shines a light on nursing home industry problems; residents, staff pay the cost
-
Johnson Controls provides drinking water to more homes with wells impacted by 'forever'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2020 at 8:02 PM
The PFAS contamination in Marinette is the most widely known in Wisconsin. In August, Johnson Controls said it was setting aside $140 million for cleanup.
-
Gov. Tony Evers signs coronavirus relief bill amid criticism of its treatment of first...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2020 at 7:53 PM
Gov. Tony Evers signed a sweeping coronavirus relief package two hours after state senators unanimously approved it.
-
Evers signs COVID-19 legislation following Senate passage
by Bob Hague on April 15, 2020 at 7:37 PM
The Wisconsin state Senate, on a 31-to-0 vote Wednesday, passed a COVID-19 bill approved Tuesday by the Assembly. Governor Tony Evers also signed the bill Wednesday. “This bill isn’t perfect, and it might be first bill of a number that […]
-
Mid Week Juneau County COVID 19 Updates
by WRJC WebMaster on April 15, 2020 at 7:34 PM
According to the model created by DHS, Wisconsin was projected to have 22,000 infections by April 8, which would have ultimately resulted in somewhere between 440 and 1,500 deaths. These numbers were based on projected significant exponential growth […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.