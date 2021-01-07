Tyco Fire Products settles class action lawsuit with over 270 households in Peshtigo
Tyco Fire Products, a subsidiary of Johnson Controls, will pay $17.5 million to 271 households with PFAS contamination in private drinking wells.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Republicans in state Senate buck Vos and say no to his COVID-19 bill
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2021 at 5:35 PM
A coronavirus bill Assembly Republicans plan to pass Thursday won't be able to get through the state Senate.
First came sex abuse allegations at the abbey. Then secret payments. Then a suicide.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 7, 2021 at 5:21 PM
Nate Lindstrom spent his life battling the memories of his past — and the priests at the center of it.
A Notre Dame Academy graduate alleged abuse by priests, then died by suicide. Over 400...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 7, 2021 at 5:20 PM
Graduates of high schools affiliated with Notre Dame Academy have asked leaders to investigate Nate Lindstrom's sex abuse allegations.
Baldwin, Johnson vote against objections to Arizona, Pennsylvania Electoral College votes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2021 at 8:53 AM
Even though Ron Johnson signed on to the objection to Arizona's Electoral Votes, he voted against the motion during a dramatic roll call vote,
'Insurrection at the Capitol': Trump supporters storm Congress in a deadly assault on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2021 at 8:45 AM
Congress was meeting to affirm Joe Biden's victory when Trump supporters broke in, an action many regarded as an attempted coup.
'This is banana republic': Wisconsin delegation describes storming of U.S. Capitol by...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2021 at 11:33 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson said he now recommends a streamlined process as Congress confirms the Electoral College votes.
Wisconsin passes 5,000 COVID-19 deaths, nears 500,000 confirmed cases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2021 at 11:30 PM
Wisconsin reported the most recent 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 in just the last 25 days.
