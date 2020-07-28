Two women arrested in assault on state Senator Tim Carpenter

Two Madison women have been arrested for beating a state Senator last month. Twenty-six-year-old Samantha Hamer and 33-year-old Kerida O’Reilly turned themselves in to Madison Police, in connection with the June 24th assault on Milwaukee Democrat Tim Carpenter during a violent protest in Madison. Both women were tentatively charged with substantial battery and robbery with […]

