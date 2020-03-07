Two Vehicle Accident Occurs on Highway 14

On March 05, 2020 at approximately 08:37 PM, The Vernon County Dispatch Center was notified of a two vehicle accident that occurred on US Highway 14, near the intersection of Cut Across Road. Steven K. Fruechte, age 63 of La Crosse, WI was traveling westbound on US Highway 14 and lost control of the vehicle around the corner near the intersection of Cut Across Rd. Fruechte crossed the centerline after losing control of the vehicle and struck an oncoming vehicle. Driver, Alexander J. Adam age 21 of Westby, WI and passenger, Mattejah L. Broser age 20 of Viola, WI were traveling eastbound on US Highway 14 when they were struck. Occupants of the crash did not sustain any injuries and all occupants were wearing their seatbelts. Assisting The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was, The Westby Police Department, Westby Fire Department, Sleepy Hollow Towing and Georges Towing.

