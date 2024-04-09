Two tribal nations sue social media companies over Native youth suicides

Two tribal nations are accusing social media companies of contributing to high rates of suicides that disproportionately affect Native American youth. Their lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles county court names the companies responsible for Instagram, Snap, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







