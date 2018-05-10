Two tornadoes spotted in Wednesday’s storms

The National Weather Service is out surveying the sites of two tornadoes from Wednesday’s thunderstorms. Meteorologist J J Wood says a tornado near Fennimore in Grant County was an EF-0 rated tornado, the lowest rating. “We had some windows blown out of a house, trees were downed, and a machine shed and a barn were […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.