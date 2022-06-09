Two shot in east-side Green Bay incident involving four people ages 17 to 21, police say

Green Bay police responded to two gunshot victims located on the 1900 block of East Mason Street and the 600 block of Lime Kiln Road Wednesday night.

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.