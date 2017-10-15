Two seriously injured in Portage Co. crash

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-car crash on the Town of Stockton. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road K. The driver on County Road K failed to yield. The passenger of the car on Highway 10 and the driver of the car on County Road K were taken to the hospital.

Source: WAOW.com

