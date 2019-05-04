Two Rivers boy death: Funeral services pending in Texas for 2-year-old Gilbert A. Grant II
A Legacy.com obituary says funeral services for Gilbert A. Grant II, 2, who died April 26 in Two Rivers, are pending in Mission, Texas.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
