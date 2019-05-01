Two Rivers boy, 2, was repeatedly beaten, abused prior to death, court records show
Gilbert A. Grant II died inside his Two Rivers apartment April 26. He turned 2 April 21. His mother and her roommates were arrested after his death.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
