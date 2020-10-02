Two people displaced from home after fire in Bellevue
Fire crews responded around 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2200 block of Moonrise Court, according to Green Bay Metro Fire Department.
Wisconsin officials respond to Trump's coronavirus diagnosis
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 2, 2020 at 1:33 PM
Wisconsin officials respond to the news of President Trump testing positive for the coronavirus.
Deaths, hospitalizations and infections are surging, but some GOP lawmakers tell...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 2, 2020 at 11:33 AM
Republicans who control the state Legislature have portrayed a pandemic that is less severe than the one presented by public health officials.
Packers receiver Lazard out indefinitely
by Bill Scott on October 2, 2020 at 5:25 AM
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard had a career game last Sunday night (6 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown). He played the entire game and there was no indication afterwards in speaking with reporters that he had […]
Mail found in Outagamie County contained no Wisconsin absentee ballots
by Bob Hague on October 2, 2020 at 1:43 AM
There were no Wisconsin ballots among three trays of mail found in a ditch in Outagamie County last week, Wisconsin Elections Commission director Meagan Wolfe said during a virtual news conference Thursday. “There was mail found outside of […]
Trump set to hold Saturday campaign rallies in Green Bay and Janesville
by Bob Hague on October 2, 2020 at 1:34 AM
Attendees at President Donald Trump’s weekend campaign rallies in Wisconsin will have their temperatures checked, as well as being asked to wear masks. Wisconsin is in the midst of exponential growth of new coronavirus cases. Instead of the La […]
Fact check: Yes, coronavirus deaths in red states add up to second-highest in the world
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 1, 2020 at 11:59 PM
Yes, coronavirus deaths in red states add up to second-highest in the world
Wisconsin reports a record 2,887 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 1, 2020 at 11:17 PM
Wisconsin reported a record high 2,887 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths on Thursday.
Green Bay man charged with stabbing officer during arrest in connection with killing two...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 9:46 PM
Oscar Fernando Lemus-Franco is charged with recklessly endangering safety, mayhem, battery to an officer, fleeing police and resisting arrest.
