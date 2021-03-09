Two Oshkosh men fought for 12 seconds and one ended up dead. No charges will be filed, despite pleas from the victim's family
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Jerome Wallin’s family says the man who body slammed him should be held accountable for his death. The district attorney sees it differently.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Two Oshkosh men fought for 12 seconds and one ended up dead. No charges will be filed,...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on March 9, 2021 at 12:26 PM
Jerome Wallin's family says the man who body slammed him should be held accountable for his death. The district attorney sees it differently.
-
Tracy Flucke, Mark Williams vie for chance to represent south Ashwaubenon on Village Board
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 9, 2021 at 12:10 PM
Williams previously held the Wards 7-8 seat, and Flucke was appointed to the board last year.
-
Wisconsin rescue group says bird shootings doubled during COVID-19 pandemic
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 9, 2021 at 11:37 AM
Raptor Education Group Inc. director says 1,160 birds arrived at the Antigo facility in 2020, a record since it began operating 30 years ago.
-
Green Bay police hear more gunshots while investigating possible shooting on eastside
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM
Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Monday to the 1300 block of Eastman Avenue for reports of gunshots, according to Green Bay police.
-
Bice: Wisconsin superintendent candidate Deb Kerr should 'come clean' over 2010 financial...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 9, 2021 at 3:18 AM
Then-Brown Deer Superintendent Deb Kerr placed the business manager on paid leave after discovering the district had overdrawn its bank accounts by $500,000.
-
WAPL morning show co-host Len Nelson fired after suspension over Rush Limbaugh comments
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 9, 2021 at 12:33 AM
Len Nelson and Rick McNeal first hit the air together at WAPL for mornings in 1985.
-
Sheriff: 5 arrested in string of burglaries, drug ring in Brown, Calumet, Outagamie...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 9, 2021 at 12:21 AM
The sheriff's office said more charges are likely as the investigation continues.
-
More than 10% of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 8, 2021 at 11:32 PM
More than 600,000 people have received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, meaning more than 10% of the Wisconsin population is fully vaccinated.
-
Ohio lawmakers urge Biden to delay USPS contract with Oshkosh Corp., citing...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on March 8, 2021 at 11:13 PM
Three members of Ohio's congressional delegation are asking President Biden to delay the U.S. Postal Service's $6 billion contract with Oshkosh Corp.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.