Two of Grand Rapids' most dangerous intersections are set to be replaced with roundabouts
After studying traffic at the intersections of 48th Street and Kellner Road and 48 Street and Griffith Avenue, Wood County chose roundabouts for them.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Tribal leaders in Wisconsin applaud Vatican's repudiation of 'Doctrine of Discovery':...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2023 at 10:06 AM
After more than half a millennium, the Catholic Church repudiated its Doctrine of Discovery, which gave Europeans belief in moral right to steal land.
-
There's so much to know about the youngest Wisconsinites. Here are stories that focus on...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 3, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Celebrate the Week of the Young CHild, April 1-7, by checking out some of our coverage of children and child care issues.
-
Mental health specialists will discuss the impacts of poverty April 4 at University of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM
Poverty impacts more than half-a-million Wisconsinites, which impacts mental health. Four experts talk Tuesday at UWGB to shed light and awareness.
-
Johnsmith, Sebranek to play rescheduled folk music concert at White Gull Inn in Fish Creek
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2023 at 9:55 AM
The concerts in the White Gull series include an optional, fixed-menu, pre-concert dinner.
-
Arguments in abortion lawsuit at the center of Wisconsin's Supreme Court race begin in May
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM
Oral arguments in a lawsuit filed and authorized nearly a year ago by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers begin May 4.
-
April bail referendums: What they're about, who supports them and who could be most...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 1, 2023 at 10:31 PM
If they pass, they would amend the state constitution to expand the criteria for setting cash bail.
-
These Wisconsin police and fire departments prank social media followers on April Fools'...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM
They include color changes, a firefighting zeppelin and a unique vacation rental.
-
Wisconsin House delegation seeks 50% bump in money to cover Milwaukee's security costs...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 1, 2023 at 2:12 PM
Wisconsin officials are asking the federal government for an extra $25 million in security funds ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention.
-
As Wisconsin braced for tornadoes, Republicans text 'Wisconsin voter alert' complete with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2023 at 11:58 PM
Voters received the text messages with the video around 2 p.m. on Friday as areas of southern Wisconsin were placed under tornado watches.
WisconsinReport.com.
