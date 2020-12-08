Two northeastern Wisconsin Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol
Paul Tittl and Shae Sortwell erected a tree without a permit after Gov. Tony Evers’ administration decided to forego the state’s annual tradition.
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/7
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2020 at 4:25 AM
Wonewoc-Center Uses 17-0 Run to Pull Away from Weston in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2020 at 4:24 AM
3 ways local news makes Green Bay a better place to live, and how your donations to the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2020 at 1:16 AM
Strong local news builds better communities. Your donation makes coverage of Native American tribes possible in the Green Bay Press-Gazette.
Former Southwest star Lucas Stieber earns trust, playing time for UWGB men
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2020 at 12:58 AM
UWGB freshman guard Lucas Stieber is playing big minutes off the bench early in the season.
Green Bay man gets 8 years in prison for role in July 2019 drive-by shooting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 7, 2020 at 11:52 PM
Joan Zavaleta, 18, will also serve eight years of extended supervision after being convicted of an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge.
Manitowoc County judge refuses to throw out teenager's statements to police in...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on December 7, 2020 at 10:58 PM
Damian Hauschultz, 16, was charged as an adult in connection with the death of the 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz, who died in April 2018 in rural Newton, southwest of Manitowoc.
Planned Parenthood would expand access to abortion medication across Wisconsin if its...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 7, 2020 at 9:46 PM
Planned Parenthood argues Wisconsin unconstitutionally interferes with the right to abortion with a series of statutes that dictate how the procedure can be offered.
An average of 61 people have died of COVID-19 over the last seven days in Wisconsin, a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 7, 2020 at 9:06 PM
New daily cases and hospitalizations have been declining from peaks in mid-November, but daily death tolls continue to rise in Wisconsin
