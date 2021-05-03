Two more Wisconsin men — one of them a National Guard member — charged with entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
A member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard and a fitness instructor have been charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Sheriff: Former employee of Radisson, Oneida casino complex opened fire on workers,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2021 at 11:14 PM
Police shot and killed the gunman, identified as 62-year-old Bruce Pofahl.
Radisson gunman threatened former boss before deadly shooting but allowed by court to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2021 at 10:40 PM
A Brown County court granted a restraining order against Bruce K. Pofahl in March after he threatened his former boss.
Man injured in shooting near Oneida Casino recovering after 'jaw wired shut' in surgery,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2021 at 9:59 PM
Dan Mulligan was shot at the restaurant and is now recovering, his sister said in a GoFundMe page she created. Three others died including the gunman.
Badgers add to non-conference football schedule
by Bill Scott on May 3, 2021 at 9:28 PM
The University of Wisconsin has added another solid opponent to its future non-conference football schedule, reaching a agreement to play Utah in 2028 and 2033. The Badgers will host the Utes on Sept. 16, 2028 and play in Salt Lake City on Sept. 10, […]
Average COVID-19 cases continue to flatten
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2021 at 9:25 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported a seven-day average of 647 daily cases on Monday, up 80 from a month ago.
Wisconsin casino shooting: What we know about the gunman, his motives, and the victims
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2021 at 9:16 PM
Here's what we know about shooting Saturday night at a restaurant in the Radisson that left 2 employees dead and one seriously injured.
Kubarski, Bernice E. Age 91 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on May 3, 2021 at 8:39 PM
Packers agree to terms with rookie free agents
by Bill Scott on May 3, 2021 at 8:05 PM
The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve agreed to terms with seven rookie free agents. The list includes former Wisconsin Badger Jon Dietzen. The Black Creek, Wis. native, played his high school ball at Seymour High School […]
