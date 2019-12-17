Two more major incidents involving teens stealing cars in Madison

There were two more major stolen vehicle crashes over the weekend in Madison. Police spokesman Joel DeSpain says in one case, a thirteen year old driver crashed into a light pole and bailed on a burning car, leaving his two friends inside to be arrested. “Lo and behold, while we were at the hospital with […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.