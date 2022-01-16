Two men rescued after falling through ice on the bay of Green Bay
Men riding all-terrain vehicles back to shore after ice fishing crashed through thin ice and had to be rescued.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 16, 2022 at 3:20 PM
Men riding all-terrain vehicles back to shore after ice fishing crashed through thin ice and had to be rescued.
