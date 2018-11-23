Two men named in connection with shooting death of Milwaukee girl

Milwaukee police are naming two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a teen girl. 26-year-old Issac Barnes faces reckless homicide, and 27-year-old Untrell Oden faces weapons charges in the death of 13-year-old Sandra Parks. Police say Barnes fired an assault rifle in the direction of Parks’ home Monday night, fatally shooting her […]

Source: WRN.com





