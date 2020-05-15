Two men from Spencer and Marshfield killed in Wood County crash
Authorities responded around 4:40 p.m. to Highway 10 and County K in the town of Auburdale, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
'Sidelined' in the midst of pandemic: Student nurses, doctors prepare amid COVID-19
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 15, 2020 at 4:22 PM
Across the state and nation, student nurses, teachers and doctors were pulled from medical facilities and classrooms to learn and teach online.
'What am I going to do now?' Wisconsin colleges rush to help Holy Family students...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2020 at 4:08 PM
Holy Family College in Manitowoc will close by the end of the summer. Now, the college is locking down agreements to help students transfer.
Here's which Wisconsin counties and cities have continued or started new stay-at-home...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2020 at 4:01 PM
These Wisconsin counties and cities have announced their own safer-at-home measures or will be continuing to follow Gov. Tony Evers' order.
Could a business be sued if a customer gets COVID? Maybe. It's complicated.
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 15, 2020 at 2:44 PM
Business owners that take "reasonable steps" to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are likely safe from legal risks, according to attorneys.
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2020 at 2:29 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
'It pulls at you all the time': A year later, Appleton firefighters reflect on the loss...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 15, 2020 at 2:25 PM
Mitch Lundgaard, a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department, was killed in the line of duty a year ago, on May 15, 2019.
When Wisconsin tribal casinos reopen, it's likely the slot machines will be the only...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2020 at 2:16 PM
Each tribe is able to set its own guidelines for when it will open, what games it will offer and how it will try to keep customers and employees safe.
A 'pyromusical fireworks display' in the works for May 30 at Bay Beach Amusement Park...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2020 at 1:07 PM
The 'socially distant night show' is tentatively planned for May 30. People would watch from their cars.
Check-Off Assessments on Disposed Milk to be Lifted
on May 15, 2020 at 11:11 AM
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin announced that the state milk assessment will be lifted for disposed milk during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
