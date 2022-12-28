Two men cited for fighting on Tampa to MSP airport flight

Police cited two people on Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines plane that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa, Florida. Forty-two-year-old Eddy Soto of Chicago, and 30-year-old Justin Michael Dodd of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were cited…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







