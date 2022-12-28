Two men cited for fighting on Tampa to MSP airport flight
Police cited two people on Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines plane that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa, Florida. Forty-two-year-old Eddy Soto of Chicago, and 30-year-old Justin Michael Dodd of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were cited…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Green Bay man sentenced to 3 years in prison for stealing gold coins from Kimberly...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 28, 2022 at 10:46 PM
Travis Burrell, 38, of Green Bay, stole more than $43,000 worth of gold coins from Voecks' Fox Valley Coin and Diamonds Etc. in March.
-
Door County gift shop Simply Scandinavian covered with a foot of ice after winter storm
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 28, 2022 at 8:42 PM
The ice buildup is the result of a storm that passed over the region starting on Dec. 23
-
DNR board member Frederick Prehn's fight to extend term cost taxpayers $76K
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 28, 2022 at 8:12 PM
Prehn of the Natural Resources Board was embroiled in a legal fight with Attorney General Josh Kaul to retain his seat past the end of his term.
-
Photos of snow tubing at Triangle Sports Area on opening day
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM
Families made the most of the recent snowfall by going tubing on opening day of the hill at Triangle Sports Area in Green Bay
-
'Everything is on the table': New Wisconsin Republican chairman Brian Schimming aims to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Brian Schimming's charge is to get the party in shape for big elections in 2023 and 2024, and he said that includes getting Republicans to embrace early voting.
-
Wisconsin DNR to present options to restore Potawatomi State Park tower
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 28, 2022 at 11:10 AM
The public can join the virtual presentation on the historic 91-year-old Observation Tower that was closed because of wood decay in 2018.
-
Man loses two fingers attempting to clear a snowblower; teamwork helps ambulance be able...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 28, 2022 at 2:48 AM
A man lost two fingers while attempting to clear snow in his snowblower on Christmas Day, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said.
-
Plenty of reasons to get outdoors in Oconto County this winter
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 27, 2022 at 8:23 PM
Oconto County tourism director has compiled a list of activities that she says are "not only family friendly, they are also budget friendly."
-
Tony Evers names Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne as the next leader of the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 27, 2022 at 7:17 PM
Payne, who served as the Sheboygan County executive for 24 years, will succeed Preston Cole as DNR secretary in Tony Evers' cabinet.
