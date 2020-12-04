Two lawsuits against Wisconsin presidential election tossed by State Supreme Court
The State Supreme Court has decided against taking up President Trump’s lawsuit against the state’s elections results. In a 4 to 3 decision, the court said that they would not hear the President’s challenge. Swing justice Brian Hagedorn sided with the liberals on the court, and said that the President needs to go through the […]
Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Trump's election lawsuit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 4, 2020 at 12:02 AM
Even some of the dissenting justices signaled they do not support Trump's call for throwing out hundreds of thousands of ballots.
Two lawsuits against Wisconsin presidential election tossed by State Supreme Court
by Raymond Neupert on December 3, 2020 at 11:54 PM
