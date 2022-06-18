Two killed in Milwaukee; 96 homicides so far in 2022

Two more killings in Milwaukee have brought this year’s total number of homicides to 96 — a pace far worse than even last year’s alarming figure. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that an 18-year-old old man and a 20-year-old were…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.