Two Kenosha County families in mourning after accidental deaths of 3-year-old boys warn others of potential 'frontover' accidents
Zac James Shipley and Brody Taylor Edmonds had a lot in common.
-
BBB of Wisconsin sees rise in employment scams in 2022
by Raymond Neupert on March 6, 2023 at 10:16 PM
The Better Business Bureau says it’s continuing to see a lot of people falling for employment scams. BBB Wisconsin spokesperson Lisa Schiller says most employment scams they see are a variant of the bad check scam. “Scammers […]
-
In Wisconsin's nationally watched Supreme Court race, candidate Janet Protasiewicz agrees...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 6, 2023 at 9:37 PM
Protasiewicz so far has agreed to one televised debate with opponent Dan Kelly in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.
-
Royall & Hillsboro Boys Both win Regional Championships
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM
-
Local WIAA Regional Championship Games from Saturday
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM
-
Friday night in Regional Semi-Final Games Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2023 at 6:49 PM
-
Boys Basketball Regional Final C-FC at Royall Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM
-
Christianson, Emily M. Age 86 of Rural Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM
-
Bonney, Richard “Dick” LeRoy Age 89 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM
-
Rothman says UW Tuition Promise students have ‘skin in the game’
by Bob Hague on March 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman says students participating in the Wisconsin Tuition Promise have “skin in the game.” Rothman was asked about the program last week at the Capitol. Assembly Colleges and Universities […]
