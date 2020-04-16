Two juveniles in custody in connection to rash of graffiti in Green Bay
Police have received 32 complaints of graffiti on residences, businesses, churches and parking lots since March 18.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin officials won't say which nursing homes have been infected by coronavirus. For...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2020 at 11:09 PM
COVID-19 shines a light on nursing home industry problems; residents, staff pay the cost
-
Tony Evers closes schools for the year, extends order to stay at home until May 26
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM
The move prompted Senate Republicans to threaten to fire Evers' health secretary.
-
Sheriff threatened to jail teen's family if she did not delete Instagram posts about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM
The sheriff maintained the girl did not have the right to make her Instagram posts, saying they were like "screaming fire in a crowded movie theater," the lawsuit says.
-
Green Bay School Board approves incoming Superintendent Steve Murley's contract despite...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2020 at 10:35 PM
Green Bay school board votes 6-1 to approve two-year contract that pays new Superintendent Steven Murley $220,000 per year.
-
Green Bay man accused of shooting, killing man in east-side apartment after fight with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2020 at 9:54 PM
Marcus G. Stokes was arrested in Milwaukee after the shooting March 24 on Imperial Lane in Green Bay.
-
Money for emergency small-business loans has dried up, Small Business Association no...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2020 at 9:53 PM
Money for emergency small-business loans has dried up, the Small Business Administration says
-
Wisconsin golf courses allowed to reopen April 24 under Evers' extended safer at home...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 16, 2020 at 9:50 PM
Golf courses in Wisconsin will be allowed to open with certain restrictions beginning April 24 under Gov. Tony Evers' new safer at home order.
-
-
Eric Wimberger will run as Republican for 30th Senate District seat being vacated by...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2020 at 9:36 PM
Green Bay attorney Eric Wimberger is running for Wisconsin's 30th Senate District in the November election. The seat is currently held by Democrat Dave Hansen, who will not seek reelection.
