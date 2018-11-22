Two Juneau County Men Facing Charges of Child Abuse
A pair of Juneau County men are facing charges of Physical Abuse of Child in unrelated cases. 29 year old Dustin McCracken of Elroy allegedly kicked a child after losing a video game before wrapping them up in a blanked and dropping them on the floor. McCracken says he plays rough with the kids but has never hurt them and would never hurt them. 36 year old Brandon Russell of Mauston is also facing a charge of Physical Abuse of a Child. Russell allegedly pulled a child’s hair and punched them in the head and face. Russell admitted he took the discipline a little too far.
Source: WRJC.com
