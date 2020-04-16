Two inmates escape from Portage prison

Two prisoners at Columbia Correctional Institution have escaped. Portage police reported the escape early Thursday morning and said 46-year-old Thomas Deering and 36-year-old James Newman were believed heading towards Madison. They encouraged the public to stay indoors and make sure their homes and vehicles were locked. Online court records show Newman was convicted in […]

Source: WRN.com







