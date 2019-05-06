Two in New Lisbon Face Drug Charges

A 17 year old juvenile and 32 year old woman both from New Lisbon are each facing drug charges. A confidential informant bought drugs from the juvenile back in April. Authorities were able to track down the residence of the seller and on May 2nd conducted a search warrant on the place. A search resulted in the find of many drug and drug related items including: 7.7 grams of THC, Marijuana pipes, a weighing scale, and vape pens among other items. The juvenile along with Brianna Brewer were both placed under arrest at the scene. Brewer is facing charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of THC, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The juvenile faces charges of Manufacture Delivery of THC, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Residence, Possession of THC, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.