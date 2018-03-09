Two fleeing police captured after breaking into Kronenwetter home
KRONENWETTER (WAOW) – A man and woman fleeing police broke into a Kronenwetter home while people living there slept and, with the help of a K-9, the suspects were arrested without incident, Kronenwetter Police Chief Terry McHugh said Friday.
Source: WAOW.com
