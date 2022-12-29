Two fishermen rescued from a loose ice floe on Lake Michigan in 'first rescue of the season'
The Coast Guard called this situation “the first ice rescue case of the season” and reminded members of the public to tell someone when they’re going out on the ice.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Mauston Man Facing Child Sex Crime Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:54 PM
Juneau County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Possible Domestic Disturbance
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:53 PM
Local Prep Scores from Wednesday 12/28
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM
Frei, Patricia “Patsy” Age 84 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM
Goodyear III, Walter Dean Age 8 of White Creek
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:29 PM
Gosda, Elmer Lee Age 80 of the Saddle Ridge Portage Area
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2022 at 4:28 PM
Speaker Robin Vos says he will 'try as hard as I can to make sure Donald Trump is not the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 29, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Robin Vos, the Republican leader of the Wisconsin state Assembly, signals he would not vote for Trump in 2024 if he's the presidential nominee.
Green Bay entrepreneur's startup, Styled by Stephanie, gives personal touch to fashion,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 29, 2022 at 11:05 AM
Stephanie Taylor was also one of 20 selected for reality show "The Blox," a competition TV show for startups.
