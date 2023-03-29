Two Chicago men arrested for check thefts from Brown County businesses, may be linked to Greenville thefts
Authorities believe the two suspects may be part of a larger pattern of mail thefts throughout Wisconsin and Illinois.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Fact check: PAC ad says Protasiewicz backed student transition without parent's consent.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 29, 2023 at 2:55 PM
Conservative PAC ad say at a Wisconsin school, a 12-year-old girl "was transitioned into a boy by school officials without parental consent," and Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz supports it.
Kuehne, Kelly L. Age 41 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on March 29, 2023 at 2:48 PM
Kuhnwald, Douglas Paul Age 55 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 29, 2023 at 2:47 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 3/28
by WRJC WebMaster on March 29, 2023 at 2:45 PM
Errors Doom Hillsboro Baseball in Season Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on March 29, 2023 at 2:45 PM
Here's what charter schools are and how they work in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 29, 2023 at 1:36 PM
Wisconsin was one of the first states to experiment with charter schools, which are growing nationwide.
Genrich insists he's added police officers; Weininger says mayor has cut positions....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM
Whose comment do you believe on Green Bay police staffing? Genrich says he's added positions; Weininger says there are fewer cops in department.
What April's Supreme Court election may tell us about the 2024 partisan races in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM
The contest between Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly will be the first big Wisconsin court race since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
