Two Charged with Animal Mistreatment Causing Death in Adams County

On November 1st, 2018 deputies were dispatched to an address in the Town of Strongs Prairie for a welfare check on horses at the property. Deputies discovered 34 horses on the property in varying degrees of declining health and malnourishment. Two horses on the property were deceased and a third downed horse was humanely euthanized by veterinary staff assisting the Sheriff’s Office. The initial investigation indicates the animals died from lack of nutrition and care.

Humane Deputies began an investigation into the abuse while simultaneously providing care and re-homing for the animals with the cooperation of veterinarians, animal welfare groups, citizens and local businesses. A search warrant was executed at the property to process the scene and seize the remaining animals. Kimberly Schmid (55) and Sandra Gorman (57) of Arkdale were taken into custody on numerous animal maltreatment charges.

The ensuing investigation resulted in the following alleged charges being filed by the Adams County District Attorney’s Office:

Schmid: 1 Count of Mistreatment of Animal Causing Death and 25 Counts of Fail to Provide Proper Food to Confined Animal.

Gorman: 2 Counts-Mistreatment of Animal Causing Death

The investigation, care of the animals and eventual disposition of the animals is ongoing under the supervision of veterinary care. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Dells Equine Veterinary Services, Mid-West Horse Welfare Foundation, Woodside Ranch-Mauston and all the local citizens that housed, provided supplies or medical care.

If you would like to assist in any way please contact Humane Deputy Jon Lewicki at 608-339-3304.

No further information is being released at this time.

