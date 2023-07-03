Two charged in fatal Port Edwards crash make initial appearances
Dwayne Corry is free on a $5,000 signature bond. Faith Szelagowski remains in jail pending a $100,000 property bond.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Green Bay hazmat team seeks source of irritant that caused coughing, eye irritation in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM
Incident was limited to a basement lab area, so no patients or members of the public were injured by substance that caused eye-irritation
-
Addiction treatment centers on wheels? Wisconsin aims to reach people in need of recovery...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM
Some people recovering from opioid addiction have to travel two hours to get treatment. Mobile treatment centers aim to change that.
-
Florence teenager dies two days after suffering injuries in accident at a sawmill
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 3, 2023 at 6:13 PM
The sheriff's office said the Office of Health and Safety Administration had been notified of the accident, which was under investigation as of Monday.
-
One person was seriously injured after a single vehicle rollover crash on Friday
by WRJC WebMaster on July 3, 2023 at 5:06 PM
-
See photos from 49th annual Oneida Pow Wow
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 3, 2023 at 5:03 PM
Check out all our photos from the first day of the 49th annual Oneida Pow Wow.
-
Snorek, Diane E. Age 77 of Madison
by WRJC WebMaster on July 3, 2023 at 3:35 PM
-
Bolen, Raymond Dale Age 65 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on July 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM
-
Neilson Powless, likely first Native American to compete in Tour de France, leads 'trail...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 3, 2023 at 2:38 PM
The 24-year-old has finished in the top five in two stages of the race, which ends on Sunday and features nearly 200 of the world's best cyclists.
-
Ahead of July 4 travel, DOT raises alarm after 17 crashes in 16 days on State 172
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 3, 2023 at 1:53 PM
State 172 on pace for a crash a day in two weeks ahead of busy holiday travel season. WisDOT is urging motorists to stay alert.
