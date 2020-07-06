Two Brewers test positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Monday that two players, infielder Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo, tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Counsell said both players tested positive before last week’s intake for summer camp. They’re both asymtomatic and are currently in COVID-19 protocol. It’s another setback for Urias, who […]

