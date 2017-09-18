Two arrests made in Grand Chute homicide

Grand Chute police have two people in custody, in connection with a weekend murder. They arrested a 17-year-old and 19-year-old, both from Grand Chute. According to police, three people got into an argument Sunday afternoon that turned physical. Police were called to the 600 block of South Olson Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. and the […]

Source: WRN.com

