Two Arrested In Mauston
On 10/15/23 at approximately 12:19pm, two known individuals with active warrants for their arrest were seen in the 800 block of West State Street. Upon their observation of law enforcement, they retreated into a residence. A perimeter was established around the residence and traffic was diverted off of West State Street for safety concerns. Due to past alleged actions by one of the individuals involving a firearm related offense, the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team was activated and a search warrant was obtained. At 2:57pm, Gage Baker (23) and Paige Meyers Taylor (29) were taken into custody without incident. The roadway was reopened a short while later. During the course of the arrest, numerous items of drug paraphernalia were observed in plain view. Subsequently, a second search warrant for the residence was obtained and items of evidentiary value were located and seized. Additional charges related to the items located are pending.
The Mauston Police Department was assisted on scene by the following: Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau County START, New Lisbon Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Mauston Fire Department, and Mauston Area Ambulance.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Walsh, Robert Dean Age 88 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2023 at 8:16 PM
-
Kannenberg, Aldene Lucille Age 92 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM
-
Juneau County Area Top 10 Prep Football Power Rankings Week 9
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM
-
Two Arrested In Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2023 at 6:33 PM
-
Baby Oliver Scot Morris of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM
-
Forster, Ronald Lee Age 68 of Rural Coloma
by WRJC WebMaster on October 17, 2023 at 2:22 PM
-
Pilot Travel Center in Mauston Remodeled
by WRJC WebMaster on October 16, 2023 at 6:56 PM
-
Mile Bluff Foundation to host COMET Workshop on November 13
by WRJC WebMaster on October 16, 2023 at 6:55 PM
-
SBC Football Game of the Week: Necedah vs Royall (Seniors Score Royall to Homecoming...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 16, 2023 at 6:54 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.