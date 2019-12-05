Two Apprehended by Monroe County Sheriff’s Department after Manhunt

Two suspects are in custody after a vehicle pursuit turned rural manhunt this morning in Monroe County.

On 12/3/2019 at around 10:20am a Trooper from Wisconsin State Patrol made a traffic stop on a Silver Infinity on the exit 43 ramp in Tomah. The Trooper made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked to get out of the vehicle, the driver drove off from the scene. A pursuit on the south end of Tomah ensued, with speeds at time reaching over 100 mph. The vehicle eluded officer’s initially, but was located a short time later on Hwy 16 near Sparta by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle fled down Hazelwood Ave and then the suspects fled on foot. The vehicle was located and a perimeter was set up around the area by law enforcement from State Patrol, Monroe County, Sparta Police, and Ft. McCoy Police.

The Monroe County Tactical Unit conducted a search of the area for the suspects. During the search, extra assistance was given by the State Patrol Aerial Support Unit, a drone from Ft. McCoy Fire Department, and K-9’s from La Crosse Police Department.

The suspects were tracked and located in an area behind the Monroe County Dog Shelter. The suspects then gave up and were taken into custody at around 12:15pm.

Further investigation found that the suspects had thrown drugs from the vehicle when they were fleeing from Tomah to Sparta, and those drugs were located by law enforcement.

The suspects, who were identified as Janssen McGee and Paris Akon, both 27 years old, were taken to the Monroe County Jail and are being held on multiple charges. Formal charges will be forthcoming as the investigation is ongoing.

Agencies involved in this incident include Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Police Department, Tomah Police Department, La Crosse Police Department, Ft. McCoy Police Department, Ft. McCoy Fire Department, Sparta Ambulance, Monroe County Communication Center, Monroe County Tactical Unit and the Monroe County Joint Investigative Task Force.

