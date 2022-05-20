Twice as many come off Packers ticket waiting list, but more than 140,000 are still waiting to get into Lambeau Field

Packers reclaimed excess season tickets from holders to distribute to people on waiting list, which is still 140,000 strong.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



