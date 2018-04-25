TV reporter charged with hitting another reporter at Brewers game 'no longer' with station
WITI-TV (Channel 6) reporter Adair “A.J.” Bayatpour, who was charged after allegedly hitting another reporter, is no longer working for the station.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
