Turnout low for police meeting with Hispanics
Meeting meant to calm Hispanic community’s fears arouses suspicion among the community.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Finance committee vote on eliminating child work permits37 mins ago
- Man accused in death of Stout student pleads not guilty44 mins ago
- House panel OKs bill to toughen texting and driving law47 mins ago
- MN Lottery57 mins ago
- Candidate Profile: Cultural Attractions On The West Waterfront1 hour ago
- Richard D. Bergwin1 hour ago
- Nebraska officials ID drivers involved in fatal collision2 hours ago
- UPDATE: Junction City man says he has “problems with the Hmongs”2 hours ago
- Hodag added to ‘Fantastic Beasts’ roster2 hours ago
- Turnout low for police meeting with Hispanics2 hours ago
- Opiate epidemic targeted in bills before Wisconsin lawmakers2 hours ago
- Three charged in Greg Zyszkiewicz murder2 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.