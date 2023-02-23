Turnout for the Supreme Court primary election set a record. Here's what we know about Tuesday's voting.

More than 960,000 votes were cast Tuesday, a 36% increase from the last record set in 2020 when about 705,000 people voted in a Supreme Court primary.

