Turnmire, Terry Joe Age 56 of Friendship and Formerly of Tomah

Terry Joe Turnmire, age 56 of Friendship, WI, and formerly of Tomah, WI, passed away on Thursday, January 18th, 2024 at home surrounded by family. 
 

Funeral Services for Terry will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah.  Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Mather.  Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.  The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.  Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment