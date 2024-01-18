Turnmire, Terry Joe Age 56 of Friendship and Formerly of Tomah

Terry Joe Turnmire, age 56 of Friendship, WI, and formerly of Tomah, WI, passed away on Thursday, January 18th, 2024 at home surrounded by family.

Funeral Services for Terry will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Mather. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.