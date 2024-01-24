Tuition reciprocity changes, workforce plan would add millions to UW system's coffers
Both the Minnesota-Wisconsin reciprocity bill and the release of the $32 million held back from the UW system in the last budget cycle are required to happen before Feb. 22.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Evers rejects Republican changes to his legislative maps
by Bob Hague on January 24, 2024 at 11:02 PM
The latest on redistricting – Governor Tony Evers has rejected Republican lawmakers changes to his legislative maps. Calling the Evers maps as originally drawn a “Democratic gerrymander,” Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/23
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2024 at 9:39 PM
Royall Defeats Cashton in Battle of Top10 Boys Basketball Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2024 at 9:38 PM
2 Identified in Juneau County Homicide
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2024 at 6:30 PM
Congressman Mark Pocan endorses State Rep. Katrina Shankland in the race for WI-03
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2024 at 6:20 PM
Mauston Chamber of Commerce Shutting Down as of March 1st
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2024 at 6:16 PM
BB FULL GAME: #9 Royall at #2 Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2024 at 6:13 PM
Evers declares Year of the Worker in State of the State address
by Bob Hague on January 24, 2024 at 4:08 PM
Governor Tony Evers highlighted Wisconsin’s workforce challenges in his State of the State address on Tuesday. Evers called it the most significant challenge facing the state. “I will never expect Republicans and Democrats in this […]
Arrests Made, Deceased Male Identified in Juneau County Suspected Homicide
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2024 at 5:57 PM
