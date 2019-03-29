Tuesday&apos;s court race is the biggest Wisconsin election of the year. What will it tell us about the mood of the voters?

It's a nonpartisan spring race, but court elections have become so political that both sides will be looking to the results of Tuesday's Supreme Court race for clues about the mood of the electorate in Wisconsin

      

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com


