Tuesday is Election Day in Wisconsin. The only statewide contest is between liberal Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and conservative former Justice Dan Kelly, for a ten-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The race has become the most expensive judicial election in history. There are also three statewide referenda questions. Two would revise the […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.