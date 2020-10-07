Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: over 850 now hospitalized

For the first time ever, there are over 850 hospitalized COVID-10 patients in Wisconsin on Tuesday. There were 853 hospitalized, 71 more than Monday and 207 more than a week ago, and 261 patients in intensive care. Wisconsin hospitals are using 80 percent of available beds. Your #COVID19_WI update w/another 2,020 confirmed cases, 18 deaths, […]

Source: WRN.com







